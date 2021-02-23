House bill would change high school graduation requirements

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Graduation requirements across the state could soon be changing. House lawmakers passed House Bill 83 Monday, which would reduce the number of credits needed to graduate high school from 24 to 23. The bill still requires four credits of math and English.

However, beginning junior year, students could choose classes like journalism or statistics to satisfy the additional credits. The goal is to give students different pathways to graduation that are more tailored to their individual needs. Science, social studies, and gym credit requirements will remain the same. If approved by the Senate, the change will go into effect for the freshman class of the 2022-2023 school year.