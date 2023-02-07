SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee discussed a firearms bill Tuesday that would put a waiting period in place for gun purchasers. House Bill 100 would require buyers to wait 14 days before they could legally obtain a firearm.

The waiting period would begin the day a federal background check was submitted. It passed the committee. If signed into law, the bill would go into effect on June 16.