House Bill guaranteeing sick leave heads to Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A House bill that would guarantee earned sick leave for every worker in New Mexico passed the Senate Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee on Sunday. It passed the committee with a vote of 6-3.

The Healthy Workplaces Act, or House Bill 20, is a Democratic-sponsored bill. It requires that all employees in the state accrue one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked. A maximum of 64 hours of leave can be accrued in a year if the act passes.

Read the full bill below:

