House bill aimed to help tourism passes committee vote

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Our state could soon be getting a big boost to help with tourism recovery. This weekend, the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee unanimously voted to pass House Bill 267.

It would give $45 million to the state tourism department to help expand tourism businesses, to create a tourism event revitalization program, and to develop a pilot program for tourism industry career advancement. This would include help in job recovery.

“From the beginning of the pandemic through the end of January, over 63,000 leisure and hospitality workers have filed for unemployment in New Mexico, which translates to $735 million in unemployment claims. These are our neighbors and our constituents and they deserve a strategic path forward,” said Jen Paul Shroer, Tourism Department Cabinet Secretary.

The tourism department estimates the state lost over $3.1 billion in visitor spending last year.