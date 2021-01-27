House Bill advocates for more education surrounding Black culture

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some state legislators are pushing for more education about Black culture and anti-racism. House Bill 43 would use $200,000 from the general fund to create a Black education advisory council.

The council would be made up of 23 members who are knowledgeable about and are interested in the education of Black students and would include representatives of public schools, post-secondary education, and teacher preparation programs, parents, the office of African American affairs, community and business organizations, and other interested individuals. According to House Bill 43, the council would meet as necessary, at least twice each year.

It would also create a Black education liaison to help the Public Education Department form programs. The bill would also require all school personnel to take anti-racism and sensitivity training. House Bill 43 is sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton.