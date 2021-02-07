House bill addressing climate change moves forward

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill focused on tackling climate change has made it out of its first committee. House Bill 9 would direct state agencies to adopt rules to achieve statewide greenhouse gas emission reductions by 50% by 2030 and net-zero by 2050.

A chief sponsor of the bill says a way to help achieve these goals is by focusing on New Mexico’s diverse economy. “Our strengths in New Mexico include science and technology, our beautiful landscape, our art, our entertainment. So, part of how we diversify that economy is building on those strengths, investing in our people, investing in education, investing in small businesses, and providing the support that communities need,” said Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D- District 28).

The bill next moves to the state government, elections, and Indian Affairs Committee before heading to the house floor for a full vote. You read the full bill below: