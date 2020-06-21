House back to work in Santa Fe Monday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some lawmakers will return to the Roundhouse Monday after a busy weekend. The Senate adjourned after passing a budget package yesterday, aiming to fix a revenue shortfall from the pandemic and the drop in oil revenues. It now heads to the governor’s desk.

But the House still has some work to do. They have to take up a bill that would require all law enforcement officers in the state to wear body cameras. Also on the docket, a bill that aims to reduce institutional racism by evaluating the state’s hiring practices, pay equity, and workplace promotions.