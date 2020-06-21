House back to work in Santa Fe Monday

Legislature

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some lawmakers will return to the Roundhouse Monday after a busy weekend. The Senate adjourned after passing a budget package yesterday, aiming to fix a revenue shortfall from the pandemic and the drop in oil revenues. It now heads to the governor’s desk.

But the House still has some work to do. They have to take up a bill that would require all law enforcement officers in the state to wear body cameras. Also on the docket, a bill that aims to reduce institutional racism by evaluating the state’s hiring practices, pay equity, and workplace promotions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss