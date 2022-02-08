SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The wheels are grinding slowly for a key piece of crime legislation that has sparked fierce debate in the Roundhouse. KRQE News 13 has heard a lot about the proposal to let judges assume certain defendants are dangerous and should be locked up until trial unless the defense can prove otherwise.

Monday night the idea stalled in a Senate committee. A similar bill in the House has made it through one committee so far.

It still has a number of hurdles to clear before the February 17 deadline. People who support the bill say the change would prevent serious crimes. Opponents argue it would prevent very few crimes and raises constitutional rights concerns.