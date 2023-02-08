NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state Senate has unanimously approved recovery funds. The money will help communities deal with the aftermath of the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire.

Senate Bill 6 would set aside $100 million for no-interest loans to counties and towns struggling to rebuild infrastructure after last year’s wildfire and the flooding that ensued on the burn scar.

The bill now heads to the House.

SB 6 also has an emergency clause, meaning it would take effect 60 days after the governor signs it.