Healthy Workplaces Act requiring paid sick leave passes Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most controversial bills in the legislative session was approved by the Senate. House Bill 20, also known as the Healthy Workplaces Act, would require businesses to provide paid sick leave for their employees.

The bill says the longer an employee is with the company they will accrue earned time off. This proposal has been met with a lot of pushback as some lawmakers claim this would be yet another financial strain on businesses.

However, after hours of floor debate, the bill passed on a 25 to 16 vote. The House now has to agree to the Senate’s changes before it can go to the governor.