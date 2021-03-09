Healthy Workplaces Act changes as it moves through Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A controversial proposal to require employers to offer paid sick leave is seeing some changes as it moves through the legislature. House Bill 20 known as the Healthy Workplaces Act would mandate that workers accrue sick leave the longer they are with a company.

Many business owners have come out against the proposal saying it would be an unsustainable burden, especially as they are struggling to survive the pandemic. Monday in a Senate committee hearing, Representative Christine Chandler introduced a couple of changes hoping to address opponents’ concerns.

One provision would allow businesses that already offer some kind of paid time off, but not specifically sick leave, use their existing program to qualify. Another would delay the implementation of the law from July of this year to July of next year.

“There have been concerns that businesses are not yet ready to absorb the responsibilities associated with the bill. So, we are willing to work with them in terms of the timing,” said Rep. Chandler.

Monday, the bill passed the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee along party lines. It has already passed the House and has one more committee to clear before heading to the full Senate.