SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families affected by violent crime are making their presence known at the roundhouse. The Albuquerque-based group Robbed has been recognized on the chamber floor and on Monday night, organized a vigil outside the roundhouse.
Families remembered lost loved ones and fallen law enforcement officers, as they call on lawmakers to pass a series of crime-fighting proposals.