NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2023 Legislative Session started Tuesday with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham starting her State of the State speech very late. The lawmakers have record revenue to work with an extra $3.6 billion.

The governor says it should go towards building a better economy and educational system. “That’s who this work is for,” says Gov. Lujan Grisham. “It’s for the mom in Albuquerque who knows her child can succeed if they can get a little extra attention and a little extra time. It’s for the small business owner in Artesia who sees great things ahead if they can get a little support – a little momentum – to push them forward. It’s for young people like my grandkids and yours.”

The governor is proposing a $9.4 billion executive budget, a 12% hike over last year. She’s recommending investing more money into housing, homelessness, health care, education, public safety, and economic development.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham also wants to give money back to New Mexicans. She’s asking for $1 billion in economic relief, which includes rebates of $750 to individual taxpayers and $1,500 to couples filing jointly.

Some of her other highlights include more than $91 million to provide a 4% pay raise to all state employees. Lujan Grisham is also proposing universal child care and universal free meal for every student, along with extending learning time in kindergarten through 12 classrooms.

“In order to fill new jobs, we have to help our students develop the in-demand skills they need – thank you, an entrepreneur right there – and that means providing a good education at every age,” the governor said. She also says New Mexican families can’t thrive if they are worried about their safety.