Governor to deliver live-streamed State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will deliver her State of the State address live-streamed from the governor’s office. Usually, the governor delivers the address on the House floor. However, with a surge in COVID-19 cases, the governor is giving the speech remotely.

While this is a short session and the focus is the budget, the governor set the agenda and is announcing a number of items that will be prioritized including crime, education and economic development.