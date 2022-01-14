Governor to deliver live-streamed State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will deliver her State of the State address live-streamed from the governor’s office. Usually, the governor delivers the address on the House floor. However, with a surge in COVID-19 cases, the governor is giving the speech remotely.
Story continues below
- Weather: Colder weather to start the weekend
- New Mexico: Mother accused of throwing baby in dumpster calls 911 about alleged assault
- COVID-19: Santa Fe business stands ground on COVID vaccine requirement
- Business: Some CVS, Walgreens close for weekend due to staffing
While this is a short session and the focus is the budget, the governor set the agenda and is announcing a number of items that will be prioritized including crime, education and economic development.