SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor has signed a bill that will reduce taxes. Senate Bill 163 eliminates state tax on social security and reduces sales tax by an eighth of a percent. It’s the first cut in GRT in 40 years.

SB163 also creates a child tax credit of up to $175 per child and allows feminine hygiene products to be tax-deductible. “House Bill 163 providing tax benefit and reliefs to a wide swath of New Mexicans and businesses is now hereby signed into law,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The governor’s office says the bill is expected to provide $400 million in recurring tax relief.