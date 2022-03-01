SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor signed a law aimed at curbing predatory lending. Right now, storefront lenders can charge up to 175% interest on small loans, a practice Larry Barker highlighted last year that can leave borrowers with mounting debt they have little hope of paying off.

Under the new law, interest rates will be capped at 36% which backers say will go a long way toward protecting vulnerable families struggling to make ends meet. The change goes into effect on the first of next year.