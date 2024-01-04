SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham released her recommendations for spending the state’s money in the coming year. The governor’s budget allocates $10.5B, a 10% increase over last year.

More than $4 billion would go toward K-12 education to expand early childhood programs, train educators, boost teacher pay, and more. There’s also more than half a billion for housing programs aimed at helping people get and stay out of homelessness.

The governor wants to put more than $3 billion toward healthcare initiatives to help subsidize patient care and draw more providers to the state. More than half a billion would be earmarked for law enforcement recruitment, pay, and equipment and support for other first responders. Hundreds of millions would also be allocated for economic development investments, roads and infrastructure, and shoring up the state’s water supply.