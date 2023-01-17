SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Entering her second term as New Mexico’s chief executive, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is slated to deliver her annual State of the State address this afternoon on day one of the 60-day, 2023 legislative session. The Governor is expected to give her speech sometime after the session begins at 12 p.m.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the Governor’s address here on this page. Coverage is expected to begin sometime after the session begins around noon.

The speech represents the fifth State of the State address of Governor Lujan Grisham’s career. Last week, the Governor released her list of budget and spending priorities. Much of the priorities match with that of the recommendations outline by the state’s budgeting power players: the Legislative Finance Committee.

The Governor’s Tuesday speech also expected to be delivered in person. This would be the first time the Governor has addressed New Mexico from the state House floor since 2020, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, the Governor delivered a live remote speech from another room, as New Mexico continued with several COVID precaution, including a mask mandate that lasted until mid-February. In 2021, the Governor’s recorded speech was played on video to lawmakers, as a large number of elected officials opted to participate in the session via video conference.

During 2021’s speech, opening a 30 day legislative session, the Governor first spoke of pushing for a 7% raise for all educators, and a 20% pay raise in the starting salaries for educators. That legislation eventually passed.

Tax cuts were also mentioned at the top of the Governor’s 2021 speech. Roughly a month after the speech, the Governor called a special session to pass a tax rebate / economic relief payment bill that gave $500 to single tax filing New Mexicans, and $1,000 to joint filers.

