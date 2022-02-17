SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and several other lawmakers are expected to discuss the end of the state’s legislative session in a news conference Thursday afternoon. KRQE News 13 will live stream coverage of a news conference on this page with coverage starting around 1 p.m.

The session wrapped up at noon Thursday with Republican lawmaker Sen. Bill Sharer (R-Farmington) spending the majority of the late morning speaking to the Senate chamber in a filibuster. The procedural move ensured lawmakers would not be able to take a floor vote on a voting rights bill, Senate Bill 144.

This year’s session lasted 30 days. The budget focused session also drew extensive conversations about crime-related legislation.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this article with information as it become available.