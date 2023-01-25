NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and a bipartisan group of lawmakers joined forces. They talked about how to make New Mexico safer.

In a news conference Wednesday, the governor stressed the importance of reaching across the aisle to find solutions.

Lujan Grisham highlighted seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. She also announced the creation of a business public safety council.

Other bills presented by their sponsors included House Bill 9 which enables criminal charges for parents who don’t keep their guns secure from their kids and a bill that would allow victims of gun violence to sue gun manufacturers.

The governor also said, that while law enforcement is stretched thin across the state, this legislature has done more to invest in a public safety infrastructure than any other state in the country.

They’re looking at allocating $100 million to the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund for public safety departments across the state.