SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday that there will be a special session called to provide economic relief. Legislators will also consider a revised supplemental junior spending bill. The governor and legislators worked to agree on parameters for a revised bill and to make sure projects are appropriately budgeted as recurring or non-recurring funding.

Another topic on the agenda is the potential for a fuel rebate to provide relief as gas prices rise. The special session is scheduled to begin on April 5.

The governor issued this statement: