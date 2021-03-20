Gov. to call special session on cannabis regulation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will call a special session of the New Mexico Legislature tentatively for Wednesday, March 31 to address the regulation of cannabis in the state. House Bill 12, which would have legalized the sale and use of marijuana for New Mexicans age 21 and over, stalled in the Senate during the 2021 Legislative Session.

“Legalized adult-use cannabis is one of the best moves we can make in our work to build a bona fide 21st century economy in New Mexico,” the governor said in a statement. “And New Mexicans are more than ready – poll after poll has demonstrated that our state wants this opportunity.”

