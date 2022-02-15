SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor is expected to green-light a proposal designed to cut down on fentanyl overdoses by making it easier to test for the drug.

House Bill 52 expands the existing Harm Reduction Act which is designed to prevent death and other severe consequences from drug use. The new provision will distribute testing supplies around New Mexico so people can test for fentanyl in prescription or illegal drugs.