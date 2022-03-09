SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor has signed a package of initiatives aimed at combating crime in New Mexico. House Bill 68 includes $50 million for an officer recruitment fund, strengthens penalties for gun crimes, and eliminates the statute of limitation for second-degree murder.
Story continues below
- Politics: Albuquerque city council repeals plastic bag ban
- KRQE En Español: Martes 8 de Marzo 2022
- Crime: Surviving the ‘Toy Box Killer’
- New Mexico News Podcast: West Mesa Murders, Part 2
- Trending: Woman who lied to police about kidnapping, crash has done this before
The legislation also increases death benefits for families of officers killed in the line of duty. It sets aside $9 million to create violence intervention programs across the state, as well as $2 million for crime reduction grants. It also requires GPS data for people on pretrial release to be more accessible to law enforcement.