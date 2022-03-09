SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor has signed a package of initiatives aimed at combating crime in New Mexico. House Bill 68 includes $50 million for an officer recruitment fund, strengthens penalties for gun crimes, and eliminates the statute of limitation for second-degree murder.

The legislation also increases death benefits for families of officers killed in the line of duty. It sets aside $9 million to create violence intervention programs across the state, as well as $2 million for crime reduction grants. It also requires GPS data for people on pretrial release to be more accessible to law enforcement.