Gov. Lujan Grisham to deliver 2021 State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will deliver a virtual State of the State address at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26. KRQE News 13 will stream the address live.

About a week behind the schedule, the governor is scheduled to deliver a speech to discuss accomplishments, economic challenges, and her legislative agenda. Usually, the governor would give the speech in a joint session of the legislature, but because of COVID-19 and heightened security at the Capitol, the speech will be live-streamed.

The governor is calling for big legislation to restore the economy and increase spending on early childhood education.