Gov. Lujan Grisham to deliver 2021 State of the State address

Legislature

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will deliver a virtual State of the State address at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26. KRQE News 13 will stream the address live.

About a week behind the schedule, the governor is scheduled to deliver a speech to discuss accomplishments, economic challenges, and her legislative agenda. Usually, the governor would give the speech in a joint session of the legislature, but because of COVID-19 and heightened security at the Capitol, the speech will be live-streamed.

The governor is calling for big legislation to restore the economy and increase spending on early childhood education.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES