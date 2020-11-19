Gov. Lujan Grisham: Special session to start Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that she will call a special legislative session prior to Thanksgiving. The governor said the goal of the special session will be to provide COVID-19 relief for businesses and New Mexicans.

The special session is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Nov. 24. The governor says she knows it’s a tough time to bring legislators back to Santa Fe but said it’s necessary so the state can quickly provide economic aid to those who need it. The governor also says she hopes to start getting the “money out the door” by Monday, Nov. 30.

This would be the state’s second special session during the pandemic. This is a developing story.

