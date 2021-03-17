Gov. Lujan Grisham signs liquor law reform bill allowing home delivery of alcohol

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed House Bill 255, a reform bill that has been approved by the Legislature and will provide for home delivery of alcohol which will create a new stream of revenue for food and drink establishments in New Mexico that have been hit hard by the pandemic. A press release from the Governor’s Office states that the alcohol delivery permits can be issued to retailers, dispensers, craft distillers, winegrowers, small brewers, and restaurant licensees and that ID checks are mandatory for deliveries.

As part of the legislation, the Department of Health is directed to conduct a study of the effects of alcohol delivery in the state in several years. Following revisions in both chambers, the bill also makes licenses more affordable and accessible while providing for a significant tax deduction among other protections for existing license holders to recognize their investment.

The press release states that the bill lifts the restrictions on alcohol sales that had been imposed on Sundays and prohibits the sale of miniature bottles of liquor for off-site consumption. Additionally, the legislation prohibits wine and spirit sales at gas stations in McKinley County.

The governor has also signed Senate Bill 52 which is a technical adjustment tot he state unemployment benefit statute that accommodates changes to federal requirements that have as a result of pandemic-related unemployment programs. Senate Bill 122 has also been signed which clarifies the use of certain insignias under the state Pharmacy Act.