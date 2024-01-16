SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2024 New Mexico Legislative Session officially kicked off Tuesday. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave her sixth State of the State Address.

The governor doubled down on the need for gun law reform while also calling for tapping the state’s permanent fund, this time for water and energy projects. “I’m also proposing that we dedicate two percent of our severance tax permanent fund – that’s $170 million – to catapult forward the advanced energy sources of the future – hydrogen, geothermal, next-generation battery storage,” said Lujan Grisham.

That is alongside the governor’s half-billion dollar request to use permanent fund money for a brackish water treatment program. The governor spoke at length about the economy, touting a new solar plant and an upcoming film studio in Albuquerque.

On education, the governor wants to see the state mandate a 180-day school year. She also doubled down on her public safety package of bills including gun reform.

At the top of her list, she highlighted a proposed assault weapons ban. The governor also wants half a billion dollars for affordable housing and to create an office of housing. She also wants to make a $100 million matching fund for federal funding coming from the Biden Administration’s infrastructure bill.

The governor’s speech was interrupted three times by different protest groups. Some protesting climate issues and the Israel-Palestine war.

