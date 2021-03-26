Gov. Lujan Grisham announces special session to begin March 30

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced that she will call the New Mexico Legislature into a special session on March 30. According to a news release, the special session will be focused on addressing the regulation of cannabis and expanding the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA).

“I am grateful to those legislative leaders and members who have expressed enthusiasm about returning to the people’s work so soon after a challenging 60-day session,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a news release. “The unique circumstances of the session, with public health safeguards in place, in my view prevented the measures on my call from crossing the finish line. While I applaud the Legislature and staff for their incredible perseverance and productivity during the 60-day in the face of these challenges, we must and we will forge ahead and finish the job on these initiatives together for the good of the people and future of our great state.”

This will be the third time the governor has called a special session. Last year, the governor held a special session in June and a second in November. Both had been called to deal with the economy during the pandemic.

The 2021 Legislative Session ended on March 20. Following the legislative session, the governor had said she would call a special session to address the regulation of cannabis. House Bill 12, which would have legalized the sale and use of marijuana for New Mexicans age 21 and over, stalled in the Senate during the 2021 Legislative Session.