SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor has also signed legislation securing equal pay for Indigenous language teachers. Before, tribal members certified to teach native languages weren’t considered teachers under state minimum salary rules which require a four-year degree.

Universities don’t offer degrees for most Native American languages instead, Indigenous teachers are certified by tribes and approved by state education officials. They would earn as little as $14,000 a year as a teaching assistant. This legislation now sets the minimum salary at $50,000.