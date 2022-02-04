SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state budget advances to the Senate later Friday afternoon. The General Appropriations Act, or House Bill 2, includes major investments in education, public safety, and infrastructure.

It includes $200 million for roads, $13 million to recruit and retain police officers, and $9.4 million to bump up state police salaries. Public schools across the state would receive $3.87 billion

Overall, it’s a 13% increase from last year’s spending while maintaining a 30% reserve. The budget will be presented to the Senate Finance Committee.