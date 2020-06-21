Election reform bill continues to be debated in legislature

Live Now
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An election reform bill is stirring up problems in the House chambers Saturday evening.

The bill would’ve allowed county clerks to mail absentee applications to voters for the 2020 general elections. It also would allow voters who are not registered with a main political party to participate in the next primary election.

However, lawmakers voted to reject that bill. But the House Democrats are fighting it, calling for a re-vote.

