SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One lawmaker’s push to celebrate bow ties is not moving forward at the Roundhouse this year. Rio Rancho Representative Joshua Hernandez introduced the memorial which would have declared February 4 bow tie day in the House.

The bill lays out how the 17th-century fashion accessory has experienced a resurgence in recent years and calls bow tie day a celebration of bipartisanship. However, the bill makes clear it is not meant to detract from New Mexico’s official tie — the bolo tie. the memorial has been tabled for now.