Debate continues on where state legislative session will happen

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With two-and-a-half months before the beginning of the New Mexico 2021 Legislative Session, lawmakers are still trying to figure out how to conduct it safely. On Friday, the legislative council reviewed a proposal that would move committee meetings to the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

The larger space would allow more people, including some members of the public to attend in person. Others could still join the meetings online.

However, some lawmakers argued the entire session should be conducted remotely, raising concerns about putting lawmakers and the public at risk, even with COVID-safe practices in place. “As many precautions [as] we’re doing at the Roundhouse to keep ourselves safe, we’re not any of us, going to be living in a bubble,” said Rep. Deborah Armstrong.

Armstrong pointed out the session starts shortly after the holidays, when there could be a COVID surge from family gatherings. A few lawmakers raised the possibility of postponing the session, but that raises other issues since the timeline is mandated by the state constitution.