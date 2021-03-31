Day Two of New Mexico’s 2021 Special Session

(App users click here to view Special Session)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are returning to Santa Fe for day two of a special session. The House of Representatives will reconvene at 9 a.m. and the Senate will reconvene at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The session will mainly focus on legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana. A bill to legalize recreational marijuana is now headed to the House floor for a vote.

The 178-page bill has gone through some changes since it was heard in the regular session that wrapped up ten days ago. The main proposal of the bill are still in place, like only allowing people 21 years and older, be able to buy and use marijuana, and for those legal consumers, they can hold no more than two ounces of cannabis, 16 grams of cannabis extract or 800 milligrams of edible cannabis on them. The bill would also let part of the sales tax go towards state and local governments. In the first few hours of the session, lawmakers amended the bill in the House Tax and Revenue Committee to increase the excise tax over time from 12 to 18%.

At this time, it’s unclear how long the special session will last. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the public will still not be allowed in the Roundhouse.