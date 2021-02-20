Confirmation of Dr. Collins as NMDOH secretary approved by Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the state announced that the confirmation of Dr. Tracie Collins as Cabinet Secretary for the New Mexico Department of Health has been approved. The confirmation will now be brought in front of the Senate for a vote in the near future.

Under Dr. Collins, the state has had the third-highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country with 99% of vaccines received from federal government having been administered. According to a press release, 7% of New Mexicans have been fully vaccinated.

Dr. Collins joined NMDOH in late 2020 from the UNM where she served as Dean of the College of Population Health. She maintains a clinical practice as a vascular specialist in Albuquerque and has written or co-written nearly 80 published articles in medical journals.

Dr. Collins was appointed by Gov. Lujan Grisham in November, 2020 to replace outgoing Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel.