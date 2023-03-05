NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A House committee will discuss a firearm bill Monday. It was introduced after the deadly shooting accident on the set of Rust.

House Bill 338, the Firearm Training for Filmmaking Employees Act, would require anyone on the set that handles firearms, ammunition, or firearm components to go through training.

The program would be the same one used to certify level three security guards, which, unlike other levels, can carry a firearm.

The bill will be discussed at 1:30 Monday in the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee.