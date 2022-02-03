SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Advancing from the Senate to the House is the Clean Fuel Standards Act, designed to improve air quality. The bill introduced by Democratic Senator Mimi Stewart requires refiners and distributors of gas and diesel to decrease the carbon content of their fuels gradually each year. Critics have expressed concerns the move will mean higher gas prices at the pump, but backers argue it will not have a major impact.
Clean Fuel Standards act passes Senate, heads to House
by: Anna Padilla
