Civil Rights Commission bill passes Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Senate passed a bill that creates a civil rights commission. The commission would re-evaluate qualified immunity, which protects law enforcement officers from being sued individually.

Saturday morning, lawmakers went back and forth on whether they should be the ones to decide who sits on the commission. It ultimately passe the Senate, but now heads back to the House because there were amendments.

