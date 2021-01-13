City of Albuquerque to focus on public safety, homelessness as priorities for 2021 legislative session

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque reports that as the 60-day legislative session nears, it will be focused on matching funding for three initiatives across public safety and homelessness. The City states in a press release that the administration is advocating for the legislature to support initiatives that have already seen significant investment from the City and that leveraging local funding sources with matching investments makes them go even further for local residents.

The Albuquerque City Council co-signed the City’s legislative requests in a resolution sponsored by Councilor Klarissa Pena. The City’s top priorities this session are the following:

Public Safety:

  • $4.5 million to extend the City’s investments in a larger crime center that combines the Real Time Crime Center and the Regional Traffic Management Center, a joint operation of the City, State and County.
  • $500,000 to leverage the City’s initial investment in shot-spotter gunshot detection equipment.

Homelessness:

  • $10 million in matching funds for multi-site Gateway and Crisis Centers to provide on-site behavioral health services, access to permanent housing, as well as emergency shelter.

The City states that in addition to these priorities, it will be looking for matching funds from the legislature for general long-term quality of life investments such as roads, parks, and more. View the full funding priorities document online.

