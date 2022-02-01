ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With extra money to spend this year, cities and counties all over New Mexico are putting in more requests than usual for the state to fund their projects. Albuquerque is no different, pitching more than 100 ideas with a price tag totaling more than half a billion dollars.

The state could be dishing out more money for projects than usual this year. The city’s hoping Balloon Fiesta Park is a priority. “Mayor Keller has proposed a 50 for 50 initiative to honor and improve the Balloon Fiesta with the $50 million investment on the eve of its 50th anniversary,” said Dave Simon, director of parks and recreation.

As usual, the city has dozens of requests for road projects, community centers, museums, and parks. With the 50th Balloon Fiesta coming up, the city would like to kickstart major improvements at Balloon Fiesta Park, starting off with $17 million from the state.

The selling point to state lawmakers–this is one of New Mexico’s biggest tourist draws. “We have a comprehensive plan to improve every aspect of the Balloon Fiesta Park starting with the one thing I know everybody wants, which is more permanent restrooms,” said Simon.

They’re looking to add archways on both ends of Main St., upgrade vendors row with a promenade and more permanent buildings, and improve the parking lots and the Park and Ride set up. The city’s also hoping to land some federal money from the Build Back Better program.

If the city does get funding, some of these projects could start as soon as later this year. The state already approved money for the city to build an exit from the frontage road onto southbound I-25 near Balloon Fiesta Parkway to help get traffic out after events. That plan still needs federal approval.