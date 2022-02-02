SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill addressing the chile industry’s worker shortage has cleared a legislature hurdle. Senator Jeff Steinborn and Senator Crystal Diamond are co-sponsoring Bill 157 which would set aside more than $2 million toward the chile labor incentive program.

With American Rescue Plan funding, the governor launched the program last year to help farmers pay their workers more. But it was suspended in December when the state supreme court ruled the legislature, not the governor, is responsible for allocating that money.

Sen. Steinborn says without this program, farmers would have a hard time getting their crops harvested. “Chile work is extremely hard, back-breaking work so it’s enabling these producers to just pay a little bit more to be able to crew up to be able to do this work,” Steinborn said.

The bill is now headed to the Senate Finance Committee.