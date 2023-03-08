NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two bills aimed at reforming the Children, Youth, and Families Department (CYFD) are moving forward at the Roundhouse.

House Bill 11 cleared the House floor Wednesday morning by a 56-to-9 vote.

If approved, it would establish an Office of the Child Advocate within the Attorney General’s Office to review CYFD services, investigate complaints, and make referrals and recommendations.

It now moves on to the Senate.

Meanwhile, HB 10 would authorize CYFD to disclose information about its activities while responding to severe child abuse and neglect cases.

That bill’s sponsors said it would make CYFD more transparent.

It got unanimous support from the House Health and Human Services Committee Wednesday morning.