Changes made in early education funding proposal

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is one of the big pushes from the governor to get more funding for early childhood education. The proposal cleared the Senate Finance Committee but not before going through some big changes.

Originally the plan was to take 1% from the Land Grant Permanent Fund to go towards early childhood education but now that’s been increased by a quarter of a percent. “Clearly our work over the last 10 years has to build that early childhood education system from zero up until five years of age but that doesn’t mean that we also shouldn’t uplift children once they’re in school,” said Representative Javier Martinez (D-Albuquerque).

The state investment council says the 1.25% is worth roughly $245 million from the permanent fund, about $127 million from that would go towards early childhood education, eighty-four million dollars would go towards kindergarten through 12th-grade education for things like extending the school year, programs for at-risk students, and teacher compensation. Officials say the remaining amount would go to other beneficiaries of that permanent fund like the School for the Deaf and New Mexico Military Institute.

Proponents for this have made several attempts to push it through the Roundhouse for years. Tuesday, this version of the bill was passed out of committee on a party-line vote. “We didn’t vote this way because we don’t care about children- we voted this way because we do care about children, this is just the wrong path to go down,” said Senator William Sharer (R-Farmington).

For years, those opposed have cautioned about dipping even more into the $22 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund. It now heads to the Senate floor for debate. If passed by the Senate, it would have to go back to the House for approval of the changes. Voters would then get to decide if they approve dipping into the Land Grant Permanent Fund.