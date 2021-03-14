Cannabis legalization talks stall among legislators

A picture taken on June 5, 2019 shows a female cannabis plant in a grow room at the “Hemp Embassy” store in Milan, one of the first shops in Italy dedicated to cannabis. (MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State legislators are at a standstill in talks over legalizing recreational marijuana. A Senate panel decided to pull cannabis discussions just minutes before a hearing scheduled for Sunday.

Legislators are having a hard time finding common ground over taxation, licensing, and pardon procedures for people with past convictions. While Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has stated that recreational marijuana legalization is one of her top priorities, state Senators have just six days left to approve legislation before the session ends.