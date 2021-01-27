Bipartisan push to get open primaries in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a bipartisan push in the Roundhouse to open up primary elections to Independent voters and people who decline to state a party. That’s a huge block of voters who could sway the primaries. This bill would give nearly 300,000 New Mexicans a chance to decide who gets on their ballot.

“This would enfranchise currently disenfranchised voters for primaries who are either affiliated or not affiliated with a minor party and wish to vote in one of the major parties,” said Rep. Daymon Ely (D-Corrales).

“Most of these elections are decided in the primaries, and so that allows for a very narrow focus of elected officials and so what you’re having is a further and further partisan divide of elected officials since all they have to talk to is the radicals in each party,” said Sen. Mark Moores (R-Albuquerque).

Right now, New Mexico has closed primaries, meaning registered Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians can vote in their parties’ primaries. House Bill 79 would open those primaries to about 22% of the state’s registered voters allowing them to vote in one of the primaries. Some state lawmakers think the bill is unnecessary arguing those voters could register for one of the major political parties before the primary if they want to take part in it.

“It’s already been brought you can change party affiliation up to 20 days before the election and so I think that avenue is there for anyone who wants to go in and say ‘hey I want to vote in this primary,'” said Rep. Bill Rehm (R-Albuquerque).

Political analysts say the number of people registering as Independent or decline to state is growing in the state. The bill cleared its first committee hearing on a 6-3 vote along party lines. KRQE News 13 tried to find data on how those voters affected, leaned in recent elections but the secretary of state says that information is not publicly available without a formal records request which can take weeks.