Bill would require school closures for poor performance

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers will hear a bill on Monday that would close schools if they have substandard performance. Under Senate Bill 384, a school board or chartering authority would have to close their schools if a petition with signatures of at least 50% of parents whose students attend those schools ask for the closure.

They can ask for closure based on low academic performance, ineffective teacher performance, or poor management. If the school closes, they will stay closed for the remainder of the school year until new reopening requirements, such as hiring new leaders and teachers are established. The bill was introduced by Craig W. Brandt (R-Minority Whip).