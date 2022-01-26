SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans could get paid more for serving on a jury. Democratic Senator Bill Soules of Las Cruces has sponsored a bill that would increase juror compensation to 150% of the state’s minimum wage. That would be about $17.25.

Right now, jurors receive $7.50 an hour. Jurors who have to drive more than 40 miles to get to the courthouse would also be paid the same rate per mile as public officers and employees. The bill has not yet been heard.