Bill would keep anonymous reports in schools about ongoing harm

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The legislation is considering a bill that would form a statewide anonymous reporting program in schools. Under Senate Bill 248, the New Mexico Public Education Department, schools, and law enforcement agencies would develop a program that would keep reports about harm happening in schools, anonymous. The reporting would be done mainly via text or email.

At Tuesday’s Senate Education Committee meeting, the bill’s sponsor’s Senator Steven Neville references the shooting at Aztec High School two years ago as a reason the program is needed. He says it’s to make sure there is a system in place that can keep kids safe. Aztec Superintendent Kirk Carpenter also spoke at the meeting saying the system would deal with not only violence but emotional issues as well.