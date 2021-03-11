Bill would grant parole eligibility to juveniles convicted of serious crimes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that would change parole eligibility for minors is moving forward in the Senate. Under Senate Bill 247 minors found guilty of serious crimes would be eligible for parole earlier than criminals sentenced as adults.

If passed, this would include juveniles convicted of crimes like murder. The bill would allow juvenile offenders to have a parole hearing within 15 years of their initial sentence.

The bill applies to 14 to 17-year-olds. If passed, it could affect around 90 inmates.